Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 31-25 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts

The other was the simple fact that every yard counted. The Ravens fell behind by 19 after Jackson’s fumble near the goal line set up a long Colts touchdown drive in the third quarter. Little had gone right for the Ravens to that point. They had just three points until Jackson found Marquise “Hollywood” Brown with a perfectly arced touchdown heave in the waning seconds of the penultimate quarter. They had to score a touchdown every time they had the ball from then on. They had to convert a pair of two-point attempts. With their vaunted running game gone dormant, there was only one way for them to do any of this. Jackson had to act quickly, and he had to throw almost flawlessly. He did.