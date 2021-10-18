Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 34-6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers

To understand why this day was so meaningful for the Ravens’ safeties, you have to understand the context. Both came from powerhouse college programs, but Clark was a sixth-round pick out of Virginia Tech in 2017 and Elliott a sixth-round pick out of Texas in 2018. They were no one’s projected stars. Even after they became starters, Clark in 2019 and Elliott last season, they heard a lot of talk about what they could not do, about the turnovers they did not cause. Together, they pledged to change this narrative in 2021.