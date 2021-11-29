Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 16-10 win over the Cleveland Browns

Everything seems hard for the Ravens right now, especially early in games. They averaged 3.4 yards per carry against a defense that had been gouged for 7.3 yards per carry the previous week against the winless Detroit Lions. They averaged 2.3 yards per play on their first two drives, though they still managed to build a 3-0 lead thanks to some truly dumbfounding penalties by the Browns. They would lead by the same margin at halftime, despite converting just two of seven third-down attempts and giving the ball away three times on Jackson interceptions.