Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 23-7 win over the Denver Broncos

There was an element of subterfuge to his words, because Martindale did not attack the Broncos with all-out blitzes on every passing down. Instead, he did a masterful job of mixing up looks, showing off his “brilliant mind” in the words of defensive end Calais Campbell. The Ravens hit Broncos quarterbacks 11 times and sacked them five times without leaving their defensive backs twisting in the wind. They deceived the Broncos with “three-man games,” Harbaugh said. Linebackers Tyus Bowser and Odafe Oweh caused havoc with their quickness off the edge. Campbell ranged the field like a bear descended from the nearby Rocky Mountains as he piled up five tackles and three quarterback hits. Justin Madubuike made an impression as a pass rusher with a sack, two quarterback hits and a pass defended.