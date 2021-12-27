Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 41-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals

Football, or any sport, can be many things at the same time. The wins and losses matter deeply to those involved, but so do the stories, many laced with pain and disappointment. Jefferson has always done his best to lift the people around him, and his career looked like it might be on its last legs before he reached his 30th birthday. A terrible run of luck on his old team created a new chance for him, and he, in turn, brought a bit of light to the Ravens on a day when few things went right.