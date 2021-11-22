Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 16-13 win over the Chicago Bears

The Ravens did not succumb to the demons that have galloped beside their defense all season, but they sure flirted with them. Martindale and Harbaugh stared numbly as Bears wide receiver Marquise Goodwin left Chris Westry sucking dust with a double move on fourth-and-11 to put Chicago up 13-9 with 1:41 left. Martindale left the inexperienced Westry alone on the outside as he called a blitz that did not get home, in part because another inexperienced defensive back, Brandon Stephens, seemed to hesitate in no man’s land.