Column: Did Lamar Jackson’s last game offer a hint for how to slow the Baltimore Ravens QB? Maybe, but the Chicago Bears need their own plan for the MVP candidate.

“A lot of teams against Lamar will be more zone heavy. But what type of zone?” the scout said. “You’d like to play split safety against Greg Roman’s pass game because they are more vertical base. But do you have safeties that can fill the alleys? Because if you play split safety and pull your safeties out of the box, now you have to deal with the run game, the misdirection of the run game and the multiplicity of the run game and Lamar as a consistent threat as a runner. That’s what makes them challenging to defend.”