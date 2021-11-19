Khalil Mack will undergo foot surgery and is out for the season, Akiem Hicks won’t play Sunday and Allen Robinson is doubtful for the Chicago Bears

Still, Mack’s exit from the 2021 stage is far from the only hardship the Bears have to work through. Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks was declared out for Sunday, still dealing with a nagging groin injury. Receiver Allen Robinson, meanwhile, is doubtful to play with a hamstring issue that kept him out of practice the entire week. And veteran linebacker Danny Trevathan was also moved to IR on Friday with a knee injury.