Ravens: Westminster's Miles Taylor, weightlifter with cerebral palsy, to announce team's third-round pick

Miles Taylor’s celebrity status keeps growing.

The 2013 Westminster High School graduate, who was born with cerebral palsy and gained recent fame from a video of him deadlifting 200 pounds, recently visited the Baltimore Ravens’ complex in Owings Mills and got a chance to meet coach John Harbaugh and some players.

Nicolai Myers, Taylor’s personal trainer who works at NeverSATE Athletics, accompanied his friend on the trip and knew the Ravens had something in store for Taylor.

They made plans to invite Taylor and Myers to attend the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville. But it came with a surprise — Eric DeCosta, the team’s general manager, met with Taylor and told him he’d be introducing the Ravens’ third-round pick on stage at the draft.

“I can’t wait,” Taylor said to DeCosta when the two met at the Ravens’ training facility.

The Ravens unveiled a video showcasing Taylor and put it on social media Thursday afternoon.

Taylor’s deadlifting video — he lifted more than twice his body weight — went viral a few months ago, and it garnered attention from sports legends and various media outlets around the country. Arnold Schwarzenegger proclaimed Taylor his “new hero,” and invited Taylor to attend the Arnold Classic 2019 weightlifting competition in Columbus, Ohio, as his special guest.

Taylor and Myers made the trip in March, and Taylor posted a deadlift of 180 pounds in front of a large crowd.

The second and third rounds of the NFL Draft will be aired on ESPN starting at 7 p.m. Friday.