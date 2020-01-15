Attention Ravens fans who booked a Super Bowl flight: Heinz is offering a potential solution

So, maybe you overestimated the Ravens’ Super Bowl chances and booked flights to and from Miami before the Jan. 11 divisional-round playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Maybe you’re stuck now with undue travel fees preventing you from re-routing the trip, leaving you no choice but to pay the ultimate price for optimism (or head to the Super Bowl without your favorite team present).
If this applies to you — you may have a savior in the form of ketchup.
Starting Monday, the H. J. Heinz Company, better known as Heinz, will offer reimbursement to hundreds of fans interested in changing flights to any destination, according to a Wednesday news release. The company said it relishes the opportunity to show up for fans during even the bleakest of moments.
“Heinz has been adding the goodness to any moment, big or small, for decades,” said spokeswoman Dalia Adler. “There’s a feeling you get when you spot a bottle of Heinz — that things are looking up — and we’re excited to continue being a brand that Americans and football fans alike can always count on, even during playoff season.”
The company estimates that flight-change fees can soar to about $200 on average — and thus will gift contest winners with $199.34 to cover the cost. The food products brand, which has used “57 Varieties” as its longtime marketing slogan, said fans will likely be on the hook for 57 cents.
You can enter by visiting Heinz57FlightChange.com on Monday and uploading proof of an existing flight to Miami booked before Jan. 15.