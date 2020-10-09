Ravens’ John Harbaugh: DE Derek Wolfe held out of Washington Football Team game after being ‘flagged’ for COVID-19 symptoms

Dorsey has been promoted from the practice squad to the game-day roster the last two weeks under NFL rules that allow each team to elevate up to two practice squad players per week. These players can then revert back to the practice squad twice without having to clear waivers. The team would have to sign Dorsey to the active roster before Sunday’s game against the Cincinnatti Bengals or elevate him for a third straight week and risk losing him to a waiver claim.