Ravens notes: Veteran guard Marshal Yanda explains why he returned for 13th season

After 12 seasons with the Ravens, guard Marshal Yanda decided this offseason to return for at least one more season — but only because he was healthy.

After the 2018 season, Yanda, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, did not definitively say whether he was returning for the final year of his contract. But speculation ended in April, when he signed a one-year extension through 2020.

“Last year was just a wait-and-see kind of deal,” Yanda said after mandatory minicamp Thursday.

Yanda, 34, said he was waiting to see what physical shape he was in at the end of the season before deciding.

“If I was going to end the season on injured reserve, then I was probably going to hang it up,” said Yanda, who started all 16 games last season. “You don’t want to keep pushing your body too far.”

Yanda declined to comment on his contract negotiations with general manager Eric DeCosta, but said he wanted to make sure he could finish his career in Baltimore.

“That’s important to me,” Yanda said. “I’ve been able to spend my whole career here.”

Brown’s status uncertain

Sidelined first-round draft pick Marquise “Hollywood” Brown made his first appearance at minicamp Wednesday, when he briefly joined his fellow wide receivers for a catching drill.

Although he stepped in and caught a few balls himself, the rookie is not officially cleared for practice, coach John Harbaugh said Thursday. Brown is recovering from surgery in January for a Lisfranc (foot) injury.

Brown is not running at full speed yet, but Harbaugh said he’s not aware of any setbacks. He’s “hopeful” Brown will be healthy in time for training camp.

Extra points

» Harbaugh said guard Alex Lewis has been progressing well since offseason shoulder surgery, which kept him out of organized team activities and minicamp. Lewis has been overseeing his own rehabilitation, said Harbaugh, who saw Lewis on Tuesday.

» Guard Patrick Mekari, an undrafted free agent, missed the final two days of minicamp with what Harbaugh said was a “little back thing.” He should be back by training camp.

» Patrick Onwuasor has one starting inside linebacker spot locked down, but Chris Board and Kenny Young have impressed Harbaugh in their competition for the other job.

“I would expect us to be playing with a three-man rotation in there with ‘Peanut’ taking all the reps and those other two guys playing packages,” Harbaugh said.

Anthony Levine Sr. also will continue to see time at linebacker as part of the team’s nickel and dime packages, Harbaugh added.

» The competition at left guard is still wide open. Harbaugh said he thinks the coaching staff will know after the second week of training camp and the first preseason game who’s likely to start. For now, James Hurst is in the lead, sort of.

“Right now, we don't have a leader,” Harbaugh said. “It would be James if it's anybody.”

CAPTION Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst talks about his recovery from foot surgery and how he feels going into this season. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst talks about his recovery from foot surgery and how he feels going into this season. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about offense, the Ring of Honor, and several players. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun videeo) Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about offense, the Ring of Honor, and several players. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun videeo)

