Los Angeles Times: The Rams acquired Peters in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs before the 2018 season and teamed him with Talib, who was acquired in a trade with the Denver Broncos. Peters had intercepted 19 passes and made the Pro Bowl twice in his first three NFL seasons. In 2018, he intercepted three passes for the Rams and overcame midseason struggles to finish strong. Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips repeatedly blamed himself for not putting Peters in the right position to make plays, a theme that continued this season when Peters appeared to get beat for long touchdowns against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks. … Peters’ future with the Rams, however, had been in doubt since his arrival. The Rams exercised a fifth-year option that is paying him a little more than $9 million this season, but had not offered an extension.