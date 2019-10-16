The Ravens acquired two-time All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters from the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday in exchange for linebacker Kenny Young and a reported fifth-round draft pick in 2020. The Rams then proceeded to acquire All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Here’s what they’re saying about the Ravens’ trade for Peters:
NBC Sports’ Andrew Gillis: While Peters’ contract is up at the end of the season, the final 10 games could be a tryout to see how he fits into the team’s short-term and long-term plans. Should he impress, it’s not inconceivable the Ravens could re-sign him and make he, [Marlon] Humphrey and [Tavon] Young the team’s top three cornerbacks headed into the 2020 season. If they don’t, they’ll be awarded a compensatory pick in 2021. ... Either way, the move is an aggressive one to shore up a notable area of concern for the Ravens this season. It adds a cornerback who has had incredible success in his young career and adds a piece in the secondary to pair opposite Humphrey. ... It’s a true low-risk, high-reward situation for a team that still thinks it can contend this season.
ESPN’s Bill Barnwell: For the Ravens, they unsurprisingly make a logical move. Trading for Peters lets them take a flier for the remainder of the season on a player with an All-Pro ceiling. Baltimore’s secondary has been disappointing this season, primarily owing to injuries to Jimmy Smith and Tavon Young, the latter of whom is out for the year. Peters probably will step in for Maurice Canady in the short-term, and the Ravens will be the ones to net a compensatory pick if they decide to move on from Peters in 2020.
The Athletic’s Lindsay Jones: For the Ravens, it’s easy to see why [they made the move.] They need help in the secondary and late last month reportedly had been exploring what it would take to trade for Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Baltimore found a more willing trade partner in the Rams. ... Financially, it’s initially a low-risk move for the Ravens. …. The risky part of the move for the Ravens is that Peters, a first-round, Pro Bowl-caliber talent, has been traded twice in two years. He had issues with the coaching staff in college at Washington and in Kansas City, and it’s telling the Rams were ready to move on from him rather than let his contract play out.
And then there’s the NFL Network’s Michael Robinson, who says of the Rams trading Peters: “They’re doing him a little bit of a favor. The last time Aqib Talib was out of the lineup … he had to do some things that just weren’t him. ... He brings a little attitude, too. ... That’s what I’m seeing missing from this Baltimore Ravens’ secondary."
And reaction from the perspective of the Rams:
USA Today’s Rams Wire: This move didn’t make a ton of sense, to be honest. Peters was playing far better this season than he was a year ago and had an overall PFF grade of 76.6 before this trade, which ranked among the 10 best in the NFL. He didn’t turn out to be the shutdown cornerback the Rams hoped he’d be when they acquired him last year, but he was still a quality starter this year. … Trading him for a linebacker who was recently benched and a fourth-round pick seems short-sighted.
Ramblin Fan (a Rams fan site): The Rams could actually benefit from Peters no longer being around. For starters, the money previously invested in Peters helps clear up some salary cap space. ... It’s been incredible to watch Peters be a turnover machine at times for the Rams dating back to last season, but also there have been numerous times in which receivers have beaten him with ease. Not to mention, fans remember well some of the struggles surrounding Peters last season when [Aqib] Talib was sidelined with an injury, making it seem like he was incapable of handling the responsibilities of being a true No. 1 cornerback.
Los Angeles Times: The Rams acquired Peters in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs before the 2018 season and teamed him with Talib, who was acquired in a trade with the Denver Broncos. Peters had intercepted 19 passes and made the Pro Bowl twice in his first three NFL seasons. In 2018, he intercepted three passes for the Rams and overcame midseason struggles to finish strong. Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips repeatedly blamed himself for not putting Peters in the right position to make plays, a theme that continued this season when Peters appeared to get beat for long touchdowns against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks. … Peters’ future with the Rams, however, had been in doubt since his arrival. The Rams exercised a fifth-year option that is paying him a little more than $9 million this season, but had not offered an extension.