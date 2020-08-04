‘Our guys are going to be spitting fire’: Ravens’ virtual workouts keep team on schedule in training camp

Just a few months ago, as the coronavirus outbreak spread throughout the country, the NFL and its teams adjusted to the public health threat, postponing and, in some cases, canceling scheduled offseason workout programs.
As the magnitude of the situation became evident and bringing players into facilities proved to be an insurmountable task, the league attempted to preserve its offseason workout programs, allowing teams to conduct virtual sessions. Many teams opted against it, but Steve Saunders, the team’s head strength and conditioning coach, jumped at the opportunity to retain a precious aspect of the offseason.
With Monday marking the first day the team’s entire roster could participate in the league-outlined acclimation period, Saunders sees a group that is on schedule, despite the league’s extended ramp-up period before padded practices begin in mid-August.
According to an NFL Network report, the Ravens were one of four teams that organized official virtual workouts — the Buccaneers, Dolphins and Eagles were the others — in lieu of in-person sessions.
Rookie middle linebacker Patrick Queen said it was “shocking” to hear so few teams organized virtual workouts but Sauders saw preserving them as imperative, even with players scattered across the country and many without access to a gym.
“I knew early on that we were going to be creative,” Saunders said Monday in a conference call, “and as soon as everything started going crazy, I said to [Ravens coach John Harbaugh], ‘Look, no matter what happens, I want to train the guys. We’ll do it virtually, we’ll do whatever we need to do.’ And we were on the same page very early. We were prepared and we had a fantastic spring and summer.”
Players received stipends to purchase workout equipment so everyone could stay on pace with the virtual regimen. Tripods were also sent out so Saunders could watch in full view how players complete the team’s infamous conditioning test that has bedeviled many over the years.
Saunders acknowledged that he didn’t have previous experience with virtual workouts, which have been in high demand since the outbreak, but the program went without a hitch.
“Besides it being virtual, I feel like we had a spring and early summer much like we usually had,” Saunders said. “So, I feel pretty good about where guys are physically. I think for us, this is just, really, an opportunity that’s unexpected that we have to just pick up where we left off, and then keep on going, and really get the guys ramped up for the season. We’re really excited about it. I feel like we’re in a great place and we can just build on it and go from here.”
Several players documented their offseason workout regimen and Saunders was complimentary of the team’s physical transformation upon returning to the facility. He lauded the strides of wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown — “It must’ve just clicked for him this offseason” — and guard D.J. Fluker, who looks to win a starting role on the offensive line.
Protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have been implemented throughout NFL facilities and the weight room isn’t immune. Mask-wearing is required, players aren’t sharing water bottles and everyone is more mindful of cleaning and other sanitary measures. Otherwise, not much has changed for Saunders, who said the team typically works out in smaller groups and won’t have to make drastic changes.
The Ravens largely enjoyed good health last season but on a year-to-year basis, such fortune is fickle and can come down to a matter of luck.
By the nature of his staff’s oversight of workouts, Saunders believes the team will avoid the rash of soft tissue injuries that occurred in 2011 after the lockout and teams had a condensed training camp period.
“There’s no ramp-up period for us,” Saunders said. “We’re going now as hard as they would getting ready for the season. We’re ready to go. Now we’ve got 40 days until the Cleveland Browns, and our guys are going to be spitting fire. We’re ready.”