(Nell Redmond/AP) Baltimore Ravens Sports Ravens joint practice vs. Panthers | PHOTOS Aug 18, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Browse photos from the Ravens' joint practice with the Carolina Panthers in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Christian McCaffrey, Anthony Averett, Tavon Young Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey looks for running room as he carries the football against Ravens cornerbacks Anthony Averett (23) and Tavon Young (25) during a joint practice in Spartanburg, S.C., on Wednesday. (Nell Redmond/AP) Sam Darnold Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold stretches during a joint practice with the Ravens in Spartanburg, S.C., on Wednesday. (Nell Redmond/AP) Matt Rhule Panthers head coach Matt Rhule laughs before a joint practice with the Ravens in Spartanburg, S.C., on Wednesday. (Nell Redmond/AP) Ty'Son Williams, Clay Johnston Ravens running back Ty'Son Williams, right, fights for yards against Panthers linebacker Clay Johnston during a joint practice in Spartanburg, S.C., on Wednesday. (Nell Redmond/AP) Ty'Son Williams, Andre Smith Ravens running back Ty'Son Williams (34) dives over tackle Andre Smith (76) as he fights for yards against the Panthers defense during a joint practice in Spartanburg, S.C., on Wednesday. (Nell Redmond/AP) Shi Smith, Nigel Warrior Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith, right, reaches for a pass ahead of Ravens defensive back Nigel Warrior during a joint practice in Spartanburg, S.C., on Wednesday. (Nell Redmond/AP) Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell, left, works out against teammate Derek Wolfe at a joint practice hosted by the Panthers in Spartanburg, S.C., on Wednesday. (Nell Redmond/AP) Frank Herron, Patrick Queen Panthers defensive end Frank Herron, right, hugs Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen before a joint practice hosted by Carolina in Spartanburg, S.C., on Wednesday. (Nell Redmond/AP) J.K. Dobbins Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins carries the ball against the Panthers during a joint practice in Spartanburg, S.C., on Wednesday. (Nell Redmond/AP) Lamar Jackson Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson walks onto the field at a joint practice hosted by the Panthers in Spartanburg, S.C., on Wednesday. (Nell Redmond/AP) Justin Madubuike Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike pours water on his face during a break at a joint practice hosted by the Panthers in Spartanburg, S.C., on Wednesday. (Nell Redmond/AP) Jordan Richards Ravens safety Jordan Richards stands on the field before a joint practice hosted by the Panthers in Spartanburg, S.C., on Wednesday. (Nell Redmond/AP) DJ Moore, Chris Westry Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore (Maryland), right, runs after a catch against Ravens cornerback Chris Westry during a joint practice in Spartanburg, S.C., on Wednesday. (Nell Redmond/AP) Marcus Peters Ravens defensive back Marcus Peters looks on during a joint practice with the Panthers in Spartanburg, S.C., on Wednesday. (Nell Redmond/AP) Lamar Jackson, Kenji Bahar Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, right, throws a pass as quarterback Kenji Bahar looks on at a joint practice hosted by the Panthers in Spartanburg, S.C., on Wednesday. (Nell Redmond/AP) Advertisement