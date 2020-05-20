Former St. Frances football star Luke Hill arrested on eight charges, including attempted murder

Former St. Frances cornerback and Oregon recruit Luke Hill was arrested in Maryland on Tuesday and charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault.
According to court records, Hill also faces charges of unlawful possession of a handgun, unlawful possession of a loaded handgun, unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of an assault weapon or magazine capacity of more than 10 rounds, unlawful use of a weapon during a felony and reckless endangerment.
According to ESPN, Hill allegedly fired a gun multiple times from a car Monday night, targeting Rhode Island basketball recruit Ishmael Leggett, who was standing outside his home. Hill withdrew from Washington’s St. John’s Catholic High School, where Leggett is a senior, midway through his junior year before finishing his career at St. Frances.
Hill, who lives in Prince George’s County’s Temple Hills, is being held without bond, according to records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 19 in the county’s Circuit Court in Upper Marlboro.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Hill had seven interceptions and returned one for a touchdown last fall for St. Frances, which finished the season as Maryland’s top-ranked team. A first-team All-Metro player, he signed with Oregon in December, but Ducks coach Mario Cristobal said in a statement Wednesday that Hill and the team already had parted ways.