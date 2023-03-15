Ravens place right of first refusal tender on restricted free agent quarterback Tyler Huntley

Lamar Jackson’s future with the Ravens remains unknown, at least for now, but fellow quarterback Tyler Huntley’s became a little clearer just before the NFL free agency window opened at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Baltimore has placed a right of first refusal tender on Huntley, a restricted free agent, his agent, Joseph Behar, confirmed to The Baltimore Sun.

That means that any team has the chance to sign the 25-year-old to an offer sheet. If the Ravens decline to match it, they won’t get any compensation; that’s unlike the situation for Jackson and the Ravens, who could match any offer Jackson receives or obtain two first-round draft picks from that team.

The Ravens placed a right of first refusal tender on Tyler Huntley, shown on Dec. 24, on Wednesday, meaning another team can sign the quarterback to an offer sheet but the team doesn't get any compensation if they don't match it. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

If Huntley plays on the low RFA tender, he’ll stand to make $2.67 million this year.

Huntley made eight starts in the regular season over the past two years for Baltimore while Jackson was injured. That included last season’s wild-card playoff debacle against the Bengals when early in the fourth quarter on third-and-goal from the 1-yard-line and the score tied he had the ball knocked out of his hands by linebacker Logan Wilson and into the hands of defensive end Sam Hubbard, who returned it 98 yards for what ended up being the decisive touchdown.

Huntley, who signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Utah in 2020, has played in 15 total games for Baltimore, completing 65.6% of his passes for 1,754 yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has also rushed for 454 yards and three scores.