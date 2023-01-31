Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley added to Pro Bowl roster as replacement

Tyler Huntley, who played in six games for the Ravens this season filling in for injured quarterback Lamar Jackson, has been named to the Pro Bowl roster as a replacement for injured Buffalo Bills starter Josh Allen.

The AFC roster initially included three quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and Allen. However, with Mahomes preparing for the Super Bowl and Allen sitting out, two alternates were added to the roster.

Burrow will be joined by Huntley and Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Players are selected through a combination of votes from players, fans and coaches.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led all players in fan voting, but he’s been sidelined with a concussion since late December. Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers was named an alternate, like Tagovailoa, but he will also miss the event after having surgery on his shoulder last week.

Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley threw for 658 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in five regular-season appearances. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Jackson was the third alternate, per ESPN, and Huntley was the fourth. Jackson spent the last several weeks of the 2022 season recovering from a knee injury.

ESPN reported that Huntley received more votes than quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill, Derek Carr and Mac Jones.

Unlike most Pro Bowl selections, Huntley played in just six games (regular season and playoffs) this season. He completed 67% of his passes for 658 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in five regular-season appearances and went 17-for-29 for 226 yards, two touchdowns, an interception and a costly fourth-quarter, goal-line fumble in a wild-card round loss to the Bengals. He also rushed for 191 yards and a touchdown in those six games.

The Pro Bowl has traditionally been a normal, tackle football game of all-stars, but as the game saw less and less contact — to avoid injury in an exhibition game — the NFL recently changed the format. This week will mark the first “Pro Bowl Games,” which will include skill competitions and a flag football game. It will last from Thursday to Sunday in Las Vegas.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, wide receiver and return specialist Devin Duvernay (who is injured), cornerback Marlon Humphrey, fullback Patrick Ricard, linebacker Roquan Smith and kicker Justin Tucker were also voted as Pro Bowl picks.