Ravens select Clemson ILB Trenton Simpson with 86th overall pick in third round of NFL draft

A day after bolstering the offense with wide receiver Zay Flowers in the opening round of the NFL draft, the Ravens added to their defense on Friday.

With the 86th overall pick in the third round of the NFL draft, the Ravens selected Clemson inside linebacker Trenton Simpson.

A former running back and a five-star recruit in high school — Simpson was the No. 1 outside linebacker in the 2020 recruiting class — he allowed only 406 yards in his career on 612 coverage snaps with the Tigers. He was a hybrid performer for Clemson, as coaches often relied on his versatility by using him as a nickel on one play and an edge rusher the next.

This story will be updated.