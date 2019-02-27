Torrey Smith to hold 8th annual charity basketball game in Baltimore

Former Ravens and Maryland wide receiver Torrey Smith is bringing his annual basketball charity game back to Baltimore next month.

This will be the eighth year that Smith, who now plays for the Carolina Panthers, has held the game, which features former and current teammates as well as local celebrities. Proceeds benefit the Torrey Smith Family Fund.

The game will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. March 30 at the Royal Farms Arena. Tickets: ticketmaster.com.