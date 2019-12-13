Lamar Jackson is fast.
The Ravens quarterback broke the single-season rushing record for a quarterback in the first quarter of Thursday night’s game against the New York Jets, a team that lost its quarterback for an extended period of time this season to mononucleosis.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is not very fast.
Brady, 42, seemed to recognize this fact on Twitter, where he posted that he and Jackson should race.
Granted, he’s trying to handicap Jackson a bit with the suggestion that the Raven wear rollerblades.
But, despite Brady’s famous diet of avoiding bread and jelly, we’re pretty sure most people would still bet on Jackson over the 42-year-old.
Did you know Brady doesn’t eat peppers, tomatoes or eggplants as part of his diet? How weird is that?