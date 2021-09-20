Ravens pay tribute to ‘The Wire’ actor Michael K. Williams by playing famous song he whistled as Omar Little

Before the kickoff of their highly anticipated home opener Sunday night, the Ravens paid tribute to late actor Michael K. Williams by playing a song that his character Omar Little from “The Wire” used to whistle.
Williams died Sept. 6 and his death is being investigated as a suspected drug overdose. He was 54.
In a video posted to Twitter, the Ravens played “A-Hunting We Will Go,” which Williams would whistle with a cigarette in his mouth to ominously announce his arrival.
While the actor was from Brooklyn, New York, Baltimore was a “second home” to him, according to friends.
The Ravens are facing the Kansas City Chiefs in their first full-capacity home game since Jan. 11, 2020, after the coronavirus forced stadiums to limit attendance.