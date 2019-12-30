xml:space="preserve">

Dec. 31, 2006: A 19-7 win over the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium gives the Ravens their 13th victory, a regular-season team record. Matt Stover kicks four field goals for Baltimore, which will lose its first game in the playoffs.

Dec. 29, 1983: At Bowie Race Course, a 3-year-old colt named Rocky Marriage, who is on his fourth owner, wins the Christmastide Stakes.

Dec. 29, 1977: Bucky Smith of Morgan State wins his weight class (158 pounds) at the Wilkes (Pennsylvania) College Wrestling Tournament. A sophomore, Smith will graduate as a four-time All-American, having won an NCAA Division II title in 1980, the Bears’ only national mat champ ever.

Dec. 29, 1966: Maryland rallies to defeat Army, 57-54, to win the Charlotte (North Carolina) Invitational Basketball Tournament. The Terps, who beat coach Lefty Driesell’s Davidson team in the semifinals, get a big three-point play down the stretch from Gary Williams after he is fouled by Army’s Mike Krzyzewski.
Former Orioles pitcher Milt Pappas, a two-time All-Star who was traded for Frank Robinson before the 1966 season, died on Tuesday, April 19, 2016. (Clarence B. Garrett / Baltimore Sun)

Dec. 29, 1962: In the “Beat Milt Pappas Bowling Tournament” at Cedonia Lanes, 18 youngsters try to best the Orioles’ pitcher, who rolls a 178 in tenpins. One succeeds: Bill Harrison, 16, of Dundalk, who bowls a 198 and receives a trophy.

Dec. 29, 1958: A day after the Colts defeat the New York Giants for the NFL title, Baltimore Mayor Thomas D’Alesandro orders two blue-and-white flags reading “Baltimore” and “Colts” to fly over City Hall for one month.

Jan. 1, 1952: Third-ranked Maryland stuns No. 1 Tennessee, 28-13, in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, after which its 100-piece band takes the field and plays “There’ll Be A Hot Time In The Old Town Tonight.”

Jan. 2, 1944: Hal Tucker and Ruth Zentz win The Evening Sun Duckpin Bowling Tournament at the Forest Park alleys. Tucker (Recreation Lanes) finishes the 30-game classic with a 181 and receives a $150 war bond; Zentz (Franklin Lanes) edges defending champ Elizabeth “Toots” Barger by 11 pins and pockets a $100 bond.

Former Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula is honored at halftime of tyhe game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Members of the undefeated 1972 team were gathered for the ceremony. (Joe Cavaretta / South Florida Sun Sentinel)

Birthday

Jan. 4, 1930: Don Shula, onetime Colts defensive back who coached the team for seven years, going 73-26-4 and winning the NFL championship in 1968.

