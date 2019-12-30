Dec. 31, 2006: A 19-7 win over the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium gives the Ravens their 13th victory, a regular-season team record. Matt Stover kicks four field goals for Baltimore, which will lose its first game in the playoffs.
Dec. 29, 1983: At Bowie Race Course, a 3-year-old colt named Rocky Marriage, who is on his fourth owner, wins the Christmastide Stakes.
Dec. 29, 1977: Bucky Smith of Morgan State wins his weight class (158 pounds) at the Wilkes (Pennsylvania) College Wrestling Tournament. A sophomore, Smith will graduate as a four-time All-American, having won an NCAA Division II title in 1980, the Bears’ only national mat champ ever.
Dec. 29, 1966: Maryland rallies to defeat Army, 57-54, to win the Charlotte (North Carolina) Invitational Basketball Tournament. The Terps, who beat coach Lefty Driesell’s Davidson team in the semifinals, get a big three-point play down the stretch from Gary Williams after he is fouled by Army’s Mike Krzyzewski.
Dec. 29, 1962: In the “Beat Milt Pappas Bowling Tournament” at Cedonia Lanes, 18 youngsters try to best the Orioles’ pitcher, who rolls a 178 in tenpins. One succeeds: Bill Harrison, 16, of Dundalk, who bowls a 198 and receives a trophy.
Dec. 29, 1958: A day after the Colts defeat the New York Giants for the NFL title, Baltimore Mayor Thomas D’Alesandro orders two blue-and-white flags reading “Baltimore” and “Colts” to fly over City Hall for one month.
Jan. 1, 1952: Third-ranked Maryland stuns No. 1 Tennessee, 28-13, in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, after which its 100-piece band takes the field and plays “There’ll Be A Hot Time In The Old Town Tonight.”
Jan. 2, 1944: Hal Tucker and Ruth Zentz win The Evening Sun Duckpin Bowling Tournament at the Forest Park alleys. Tucker (Recreation Lanes) finishes the 30-game classic with a 181 and receives a $150 war bond; Zentz (Franklin Lanes) edges defending champ Elizabeth “Toots” Barger by 11 pins and pockets a $100 bond.
Birthday
Jan. 4, 1930: Don Shula, onetime Colts defensive back who coached the team for seven years, going 73-26-4 and winning the NFL championship in 1968.