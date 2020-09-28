Texans hosting former Ravens safety Earl Thomas III for a workout, reportedly ‘likely’ to sign him

The Houston Texans are bringing in former Ravens safety Earl Thomas III for a workout, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.
Thomas signing with Houston this week “is more likely than not,” according to a report from ESPN, and he must first pass COVID-19 protocols.
Thomas, 31, was released by the Ravens on Aug. 23 for “personal conduct that has adversely affected” the team, two days after Thomas had an altercation in practice with fellow starting safety Chuck Clark and was told to leave the team facility and not return for practice.
The seven-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro signed a four-year, $55 million contract in 2019, then the largest deal for a Ravens defender in franchise history. By terminating Thomas' contract, the Ravens will seek to recover the $10 million in guaranteed base salary owed to him this year. Thomas will likely file a grievance against the Ravens for voiding his guaranteed money.
“Appreciate the Ravens organizations for the opportunity. Had a great run,” Thomas wrote on Instagram after the announcement. “Wish things would have ended differently, but you live and you learn. Thank you Eric DeCosta and everyone else who has played a role in bringing me to B-More. Wish you guys the best.”