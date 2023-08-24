Terrell Suggs to be inducted into Ravens’ Ring of Honor

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

In Terrell Suggs’ 16 seasons with the Ravens, there was little he didn’t accomplish.

He was the 2011 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and a seven-time Pro Bowl selection. He set the franchise record for sacks with 132 1/2 and forced fumbles with 37. His 941 tackles rank second behind only Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis. And he was a key member of the Ravens’ 2012 Super Bowl championship team.

Now he’ll be added to the team’s Ring of Honor, the Ravens announced Thursday.

“You were a prime example of what it means to ‘Play Like a Raven,’” former general manager and current executive vice president Ozzie Newsome said in a video announcing the Ring of Honor induction. “For 16 seasons, it was a joy watching you perform in the purple and black. Through your leadership, dedication and dominance, you helped elevate our standard.”

After 229 regular-season and 18 postseason games with the Ravens, Suggs played one more season in the NFL, splitting 2019 with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs. With the Chiefs, the then-37-year-old got a second Super Bowl ring, as Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers.

Suggs’ 139 career sacks are the eighth-most in NFL history. His 12 1/2 sacks in the postseason, meanwhile, rank fourth all-time. He had at least 10 sacks in a season on seven occasions, including a career-high 14 in 2011 when he also led the NFL in forced fumbles.

Suggs, whom the Ravens drafted 10th overall out of Arizona State in 2003, will be honored at halftime of Baltimore’s home game against the Detroit Lions on Oct. 22 at M&T Bank Stadium.

