Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tajae Sharpe finished with zero receptions on two targets during the Titans’ 28-12 divisional-round win over the Ravens on Saturday night. But that didn’t stop him from taking the podium to mock the Ravens after the game.
Sharpe introduced running back Derrick Henry, the NFL’s rushing yards leader for the season who finished the game with 195 yards and a passing touchdown on a trick play in the third quarter, by saying: “The NFL rushing leader. If anyone got a problem with that, come see me about that. Big Truss. Woo woo. King Henry in the flesh. Woo woo.”
It was almost word-for-word how Ravens running back Mark Ingram II introduced quarterback and presumptive NFL MVP Lamar Jackson after the Ravens defeated the Houston Texans in Week 11.
“I would just like to introduce you all to the man, the myth, the legend, the MVP front-runner,” Ingram told reporters. “If anybody else got to say something different about that, then come see me. ... If you got an issue with that, come see me about that. Big Truss. Woo woo. Lamar Jackson. In the flesh."
Saturday night, Titans safety Kevin Byard was also seen yelling “Big Truss! Big Truss!” after hugging coach Mike Vrabel postgame.
Cornerback Marlon Humphrey and safety Tony Jefferson, who suffered a season-ending injury in October, both reacted to the video of Sharpe on Twitter.