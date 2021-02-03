Once a ‘little chubby kid’ searching for recognition, Baltimore native Shaquil Barrett won’t be overlooked in Super Bowl LV

We can’t call it a fluke. First, the major college recruiters took a hard pass after Barrett made all-state as a defensive lineman at Boys Town High in Omaha, Nebraska. Then, 32 NFL teams said no thanks in the 2014 draft, dwelling on his unremarkable measurements from the scouting combine rather than his remarkable pass rushing in the Mountain West Conference. Even after four years as a productive cog on a Super Bowl-winning defense in Denver, he had to settle for a one-year, $5 million deal in free agency, and only after the Cincinnati Bengals left him at the altar because of what he called a phantom shoulder injury.