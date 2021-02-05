Chiefs vs. Buccaneers staff picks: Who will win Super Bowl LV?

Buccaneers 28, Chiefs 20: It’s always difficult to pick against Tom Brady in a big game, but the same can also be said for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, who with a second straight championship would validate talk of being the next NFL dynasty after the Brady-led Patriots. In the teams’ November meeting, a 27-24 Kansas City win, the Chiefs raced out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter, but the Buccaneers outscored them 24-10 the rest of the game. I take more from the adjustments made in the final three quarters than the initial one. Throw in Kansas City’s injury situation on the offensive line and an extra week of preparation for Brady, and I think Tampa Bay’s magical season ends with a win on their home field.