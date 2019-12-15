ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that former Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs was trying to work his way back to Baltimore. According to the report, citing NFL sources, Suggs indicated that he wouldn’t report to any other team that claimed him other than the Ravens.
Suggs was released by the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced Friday.
Suggs, the Ravens’ franchise leader in sacks (132 ½) and games played (229), recorded 5 ½ sacks in 13 games with the Cardinals but hadn’t registered a full sack since Week 7.
He has played 69% of defensive snaps in Arizona, a slight decrease from his typical workload in 16 seasons with the Ravens.
In March, Suggs signed a one-year deal to return to Arizona, where he attended high school and starred at Arizona State.
Suggs, 37, made his return to Baltimore in Week 2, a 23-17 loss to the Ravens. He finished the game with three combined tackles and no quarterback hits or sacks.
After the game, Suggs called coming back to play his former team “bittersweet.”
“It’s good to be back and it was good to play in the stadium that I played in for the majority of my career,” Suggs said. “It was definitely the weirdest thing I’ve ever been a part of. It’s unfortunate. I wanted to win, but it was good to be back.”