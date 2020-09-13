xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley injures ankle in third quarter vs. Browns, questionable to return

Daniel Oyefusi
By
Baltimore Sun
Sep 13, 2020 3:09 PM

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley injured his ankle in the third quarter and is questionable to return to Sunday’s season opener against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was sacked on third down on the team’s first drive of the second half, and Stanley’s leg was caught in the scrum. Stanley, a first-team All-Pro selection last season, walked slowly to the sideline before being attended to by team trainers.

Advertisement

D.J. Fluker, the 29-year-old veteran who the Ravens signed this offseason, took over for Stanley over at left tackle.

The Ravens lead the Browns, 31-6, with 7:48 left in the third quarter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement