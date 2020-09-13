Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley injures ankle in third quarter vs. Browns, questionable to return

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley injured his ankle in the third quarter and is questionable to return to Sunday’s season opener against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson was sacked on third down on the team’s first drive of the second half, and Stanley’s leg was caught in the scrum. Stanley, a first-team All-Pro selection last season, walked slowly to the sideline before being attended to by team trainers.
D.J. Fluker, the 29-year-old veteran who the Ravens signed this offseason, took over for Stanley over at left tackle.
The Ravens lead the Browns, 31-6, with 7:48 left in the third quarter.