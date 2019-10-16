Seahawks 30, Ravens 28: Seattle has lost just one game, but they also haven’t beaten any teams that currently have winning records. The Ravens have to travel to the West Coast and face Russell Wilson, who has the highest QB rating in the league, with an injury-depleted secondary and just-added players. The deciding factor could come down to turnovers: The Seahawks have +6 turnovers (12 takeaways vs. 6 giveaways) while the Ravens have 0.