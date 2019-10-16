Jen Badie, editor
Seahawks 30, Ravens 28: Seattle has lost just one game, but they also haven’t beaten any teams that currently have winning records. The Ravens have to travel to the West Coast and face Russell Wilson, who has the highest QB rating in the league, with an injury-depleted secondary and just-added players. The deciding factor could come down to turnovers: The Seahawks have +6 turnovers (12 takeaways vs. 6 giveaways) while the Ravens have 0.
C.J. Doon, editor
Seahawks 31, Ravens 27: In the Pete Carroll/Russell Wilson era (since 2012), quarterbacks age 25 or younger are just 2-19 in Seattle. 22-year-old Lamar Jackson will keep the Ravens close, but MVP front-runner Russell Wilson should have no problem dicing up a banged-up Ravens defense relying too much on a crop of recently signed veterans. Unless Earl Thomas III can make one or two game-changing plays against his old team, the Seahawks will move to 6-1.
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter
Seahawks 27, Ravens 24: Sunday serves as another opportunity for a Ravens team without a signature win this season to make a statement against a top quarterback. Russell Wilson holds the highest passer rating in the league when facing blitzes. That’s a big problem for a defense that applies pressure more than any other team in the NFL but hasn’t reached the quarterback enough. Not to mention playing in CenturyLink Field is one of the most difficult venues for visiting teams.
Mike Preston, columnist
Seahawks 28, Ravens 24: This is another statement game for the Ravens and so far they haven’t stepped up to the challenge. Seattle has one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL and quarterback Russell Wilson is having an MVP type of year. The Ravens aren’t ready for this type of opponent yet.
Peter Schmuck, columnist
Seahawks 26, Ravens 23: The Ravens tend to play better than expected on the road, but going coast to coast to play at CenturyLink Field might be a bridge too far. Russell Wilson is having a terrific season and the Ravens secondary is not. That obviously isn’t an ideal situation.
Jonas Shaffer, reporter
Seahawks 34, Ravens 20: The Ravens took care of business on their road trip to Pittsburgh, but Russell Wilson is just a little bit better than Mason Rudolph. He might be the NFL’s Most Valuable Player. With how often the Ravens blitz and how Seattle thrives against pressure, the Ravens could be walking into trouble Sunday. Marcus Peters has to be ready to help immediately.
Childs Walker, reporter
Ravens 30, Seahawks 27: The Ravens always seem to get up for talented opponents on the road. As usual, their greatest advantage will be their high-volume, high-efficiency running attack. Their under-construction defense will struggle to contain Russell Wilson, but they’ll edge out a key upset going into their bye week.