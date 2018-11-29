Staff picks for Sunday's Ravens-Falcons game in Atlanta

The Baltimore Sun's Ravens beat crew predicts who will win Sunday's game against the Falcons in Atlanta.

Jen Badie

Ravens 24, Falcons 21

The Falcons are 0-3 against the AFC North, and they’re currently on a three-game skid. This game means more to the Ravens and their playoff hopes. The Falcons defense is ranked near the bottom of the league, so no matter who plays quarterback, the Ravens should be able to move down the field.

Edward Lee

Falcons 26, Ravens 21

Atlanta ranks 25th in the NFL against the run, coughing up a generous 123.7 yards per game on the ground and 13 rushing touchdowns, which is tied for the fifth-highest total in the league. But I can envision the Falcons stacking the box to dissuade the Ravens’ running game under rookies Lamar Jackson and Gus Edwards and forcing Jackson to move the offense with his arm. Limiting Matt Ryan and Julio Jones will be a tough task inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Mike Preston

Falcons 27, Ravens 21

This could serve as a coming out game of sorts for rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Falcons have a really poor run defense, but Jackson might have to throw more to keep pace with the Atlanta offense led by QB Matt Ryan and receivers Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Mohamed Sanu. There could be a lot of growing pains for Jackson.

Peter Schmuck

Falcons 27, Ravens 23

The struggling Falcons are certainly beatable, but it's particularly tough to beat a good offensive team on the road. Matt Ryan will give the defense fits and whoever starts at quarterback for the Ravens will have trouble keeping up. The outcome could depend on just how much of their sense of urgency carries over from the last two weeks.

Jonas Shaffer

Ravens 24, Falcons 20

With one of the NFL's worst rush defenses awaiting in Atlanta, it's another dream matchup for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense. Despite Matt Ryan's excellence under center, the Falcons haven't scored over 19 points since early November. This game could go either way, though, and with it the Ravens' season.

Childs Walker

Ravens 27, Falcons 24

The Ravens are catching the Falcons at the right time. Atlanta’s once-frightening offense has gone cold, and its defense is poorly equipped to stop a Lamar Jackson-led offense. On top of that, the Ravens have far greater incentive to win.