Ryan Mallett, former Ravens backup quarterback, dies at 35

Ryan Mallett, a former star quarterback at Arkansas who spent three seasons with the Ravens, has died, the NFL announced Tuesday. He was 35.

“The NFL family is deeply saddened by the passing of Ryan Mallett,” the NFL said in a statement posted on Twitter. “Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

Officials with the White Hall School District in Arkansas, where Mallett coached high school football, confirmed to Pig Trail Nation that Mallett drowned while swimming in Florida.

“It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Coach Ryan Mallett,” White Hall School District said in a statement. “Coach Mallett was a beloved coach and educator. We ask that you remember his family, team, students, fellow coaches, and the White Hall School District staff in your prayers.”

Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett runs a drill during training camp practice in Owings Mills on July 28, 2017. (Patrick Semansky / AP)

A five-star recruit from Texas High, Mallett began his college career at Michigan before transferring to Arkansas, where he threw for 7,493 yards and 62 touchdowns in 26 games in 2009 and 2010. He finished seventh in voting for the 2010 Heisman Trophy after throwing for 3,869 yards and 32 touchdowns and leading the Razorbacks to a 10-3 record, a No. 12 ranking and a berth in the Sugar Bowl under coach Bobby Petrino.

The New England Patriots selected Mallett in the third round of the 2011 NFL draft, but he played only 24 snaps behind starter Tom Brady before being traded to the Houston Texans ahead of the 2014 season. He was a starter and backup in Houston before he was released in October 2015.

“Horrible news to read about Ryan Mallett. Gone way too soon. Rest in Peace brother,” tweeted J.J. Watt, a former teammate of Mallett’s in Houston.

The Ravens signed Mallett late in the 2015 season after starting quarterback Joe Flacco tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee. Mallett’s first start came two days after Christmas against a Pittsburgh Steelers team attempting to clinch a playoff berth against the struggling Ravens. Mallett completed 28 of 41 passes for 274 yards and a touchdown to lead a stunning 20-17 upset.

“Just being here, I don’t even know what to say right now,” he said after a game that would stand as his greatest moment with the Ravens. “It’s an emotional time, but it’s fun.”

Mallett started again the following week in a season-closing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He remained in Baltimore for two more seasons as backup to the durable Flacco, playing in six more games, none of them starts.

Mallett’s contract expired after the 2017 season, and he never caught on with another NFL team. He passed for 1,835 yards with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 21 games, including eight starts.

“Ryan was a tremendous person and a loyal teammate,” the Ravens said in statement. “He had an infectious personality, and throughout his time as a Raven, Ryan’s charisma and joy for being around the team were consistently on display.

“Our heartfelt condolences are with the Mallett family during this time.”

This story may be updated.

Baltimore Sun reporter Childs Walker contributed to this article.