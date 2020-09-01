‘Significant role’ likely awaits rookie Dobbins; Madubuike ‘week-to-week’ after injury in scrimmage | NOTES

“I think he’s going to definitely have a role and he’s definitely going to have probably a significant role,” coach John Harbaugh said on a virtual conference call after Tuesday’s practice. “But again, it comes down to how it goes. He’s looked really good in practice, he works really hard. ... He wants to be good, he wants to play, he’s confident. Confidence plus coachability plus talent, it’s a pretty good combination. And he’s got all of that.”