Ray Rice, Janay Rice speak about domestic violence in NFL after Kareem Hunt incident

Former Ravens running back Ray Rice and his wife, Janay, spoke with “CBS This Morning” on Tuesday about domestic violence in the NFL following the latest incidents involving players Reuben Foster and Kareem Hunt.

Rice was caught on camera knocking out Janay, his then-fiancee, in 2014 in an Atlantic City, N.J., elevator. He was cut by the Ravens after TMZ released the footage, and was reinstated after an indefinite league suspension but never played again in the NFL.

Many have noted the similarities between Hunt and Rice’s incidents, something that the former Raven acknowledged.

"I know Kareem has apologized, and has expressed remorse for the survivors of domestic violence,” Rice said of the Kansas City Chiefs star who was shown on video shoving and kicking a woman at a Cleveland hotel. “And like I said, I'll continue to do that, because I know now from doing the work, how gruesome it is.”

CBS’ Gayle King posited that some may argue Rice is speaking out against domestic violence as part of an attempt to rejoin the NFL — but Rice said he has no interest in returning to football. He has worked with domestic violence organizations and spoken to the Ravens about his experiences in recent years.

“I never wanted to ask for help. Football for me was my therapy,” he said.

Janay Rice also spoke about the incident, and the emotions Hunt’s assault has brought back for her. The couple said while the elevator incident was the only time there was a physical altercation, there were other types of abuse in their relationship.

"I know that, you know, I just thought we were being a typical, you know, boyfriend and girlfriend. Like, we argue and … I didn't really sit back and think about it until I was forced to think about it," Janay said.

Janay Rice added that she hadn’t seen the video of her now-husband assaulting her in the elevator.

“I don’t need to relive it over and over again,” she said.

Baltimore Sun reporter Jonas Shaffer contributed to this article.

