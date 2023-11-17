WR Zay Flowers sets record for most catches by a Ravens rookie

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman catches a touchdown pass over Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt in the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

The breakout season continues for Ravens rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers.

With a 33-yard catch-and-run in the first quarter Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, Flowers set the franchise record for the most receptions by a rookie in a single season.

With 51 and counting, Flowers passed Torrey Smith, the former Terps star and Ravens fan favorite who caught 50 passes for 841 yards in his debut season in 2011.

A first-round draft pick out of Boston College, Flowers has quickly become quarterback Lamar Jackson’s favorite target, entering Thursday with a team-high 545 receiving yards. His eight catches of 20 yards or more are also tied for the most on the team with tight end Mark Andrews, who exited with a left ankle injury after being tackled short of the goal line on the Ravens’ opening touchdown drive and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.

Flowers’ emergence is significant considering the Ravens’ poor history at wide receiver. Since taking Smith in the second round in 2011, Baltimore has drafted 15 wide receivers. Devin Duvernay (94) and Marquise Brown (195) are the only ones to record more than 50 catches in their Ravens careers.

Jackson set a record of his own in the first quarter, passing Randall Cunningham for the fourth-most rushing yards by a quarterback in NFL history. Jackson entered Thursday with 4,918 career rushing yards and now trails Russell Wilson (5,197), Cam Newton (5,628) and Michael Vick (6,109) for the most all-time at the position.

This story may be updated.