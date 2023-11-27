Ravens QB Lamar Jackson not a fan of WR Zay Flowers’ touchdown celebration: ‘Worst ... I’ve ever seen’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) celebrates his touchdown run with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun) (Ryan Sun/AP)

As good as Ravens rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers has been this season, there’s one area he can still improve in the eyes of his quarterback.

Touchdown celebrations.

Advertisement

[ Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 20-10 win over the Chargers ]

After scoring the second touchdown of his NFL career — and his first on American soil — on a 3-yard pass from Lamar Jackson in the second quarter of Sunday night’s 20-10 win over the host Los Angeles Chargers, Flowers flipped the ball over his head as if it were a bouquet of flowers, mimicking the traditional post-wedding celebration. Left guard John Simpson caught the ball and handed it to wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who got down on one knee for a mock proposal.

The scene did not impress Jackson, who was caught on NBC’s television cameras with a deadpan reaction as Flowers explained the choreography.

Advertisement

Lamar Jackson's reaction to Zay Flowers' TD celebration 🤣@Lj_era8 @ZayFlowers pic.twitter.com/BBGdwNYOcB — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 27, 2023

“I told him I didn’t know what was going on,” Jackson said. “I was just standing there like, all right, come along with it, and then I seen what happened and I was like, yeah, that was a--. But I told him that. I’m like, ‘That was the worst celebration I’ve ever seen.’ But he scored, so I’m good. I was still happy.”

Flowers didn’t need to wait long for a chance at redemption.

After the Ravens forced a turnover on downs to preserve a 13-10 lead, they faced third-and-3 from the Chargers’ 37-yard line with 1:36 left. The rookie took a jet sweep handoff from Jackson around the left edge, broke a tackle and raced for a touchdown to seal the victory. This time, he channeled Cristiano Ronaldo by blasting a faux penalty kick past “goalie” Odell Beckham Jr. and doing the soccer star’s famous “Siu” celebration.

That touchdown didn’t come without its own controversy among the team, either. Safety Kyle Hamilton said the defense was a little “salty” that Flowers did not give himself up after picking up the first down, which would have allowed the Ravens to run out the rest of the clock. Instead, the defense went back on the field and forced another turnover on downs, as Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s pass on fourth-and-19 from his own 37 fell incomplete with 57 seconds left.

As a first-round draft pick who leads the team in catches and receiving yards, Flowers has provided very few reasons for criticism — especially after he wildly outperformed the receiver taken one pick ahead of him, Los Angeles’ Quentin Johnston, on Sunday night. But when it comes to celebrating touchdowns, there’s always room for improvement.