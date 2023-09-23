Ravens rookie Zay Flowers and his ‘absence of fear’ giving defenses a scare as team’s top receiver

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ravens rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers leads the team in catches with 13 and receiving yards with 140 through the first two games of the season. “He has a little bit of absence of fear,” offensive coordinator Todd Monken said. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

It was early in the fourth quarter in Cincinnati, with the Ravens clinging to a three-point lead over the Bengals, and there was some rookie trash talk going on. Bengals cornerback DJ Turner was the messenger and Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers the recipient, with the former barking to the latter that he’d just locked him up on the play.

The pass from Lamar Jackson still in the air, Flowers responded by pointing to the sky and saying, “Look, touchdown.”

The 17-yard slot fade from Jackson to Nelson Agholor was the decisive touchdown in Baltimore’s 27-24 win in the AFC North tilt, a slight measure of revenge against the team that ended its season eight months earlier. But through two games it’s been Flowers — not high-priced superstar Odell Beckham Jr., nor former first-round draft picks Agholor and Rashod Bateman — who has done the most damage to opponents.

Flowers leads the Ravens in catches (13) and receiving yards (140). He’s also tops in targets with 15, which is as many as Beckham and tight end Mark Andrews have combined (though Andrews did miss the first game because of injury). And he’s eighth in the NFL in yards after the catch, with 54 of his 78 yards against the Bengals the highest percentage after the catch by a rookie receiver in a game over the past two seasons, according to Next Gen Stats.

“He has a little bit of absence of fear,” offensive coordinator Todd Monken said. “I think he’s expected to have success, and that’s half the battle when you’re a young player is to expect to have success, and he expects to have success.”

That expectation was born in a Boston College career in which he set a handful of school records, including career receptions, yards and single-season touchdowns. It expanded over the summer in his native South Florida during workout sessions with Jackson, Beckham and Agholor. And it has blossomed through the early part of the season.

After setting a franchise record for catches by a rookie in a debut with nine against the Houston Texans, Flowers followed that performance with four more grabs against the Bengals, including a highlight reel 52-yard bomb against double coverage.

He had been open on the same play earlier in the game and told Jackson to trust him, that the opening was there. Despite just 0.7 yards of separation between Flowers and the two defensive backs, Jackson dropped the pass perfectly in Flowers’ hands with a throw that had just a 33.8% completion probability, per NextGen Stats.

Meanwhile, Jackson has the NFL’s second-highest completion rate at 74.5%, which is well above his career mark of 63.7%. Flowers is a big part of that.

Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers celebrates with tight end Mark Andrews after making a catch during Sunday's win over the Bengals. (Jeff Dean/AP)

“I think it did, because it was me, ‘O’ [Odell Beckham Jr.] and ‘Nelly’ [Nelson Agholor] out there, and we knew we were going to be three receivers that were going to be playing a lot, and we had to get out there and get some work together,” Flowers said of the South Florida sessions. “We knew we had to do it fast, because if we wanted to have the season we want to have, we had to do it.”

It’s also a drastic change from previous years.

In three of the past four seasons, Ravens receivers were last in the NFL in yards per game. Last season, they finished last in total yards. And over the previous six seasons, Baltimore had produced just one 1,000-yard receiver, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown in 2021, and he was traded the following offseason.

Now, the Ravens have four former first-round picks at receiver on the 53-man roster and all have varying levels of accomplished resumes.

“Every guy can make a play,” said Rashod Bateman, whom the Ravens drafted 27th overall in 2021. “In the past, we kind of played hoping thing would happen. This year, we’re playing knowing things can happen.”

So far, many of those things have revolved around Flowers.

Seen largely as a slot receiver when the Ravens drafted him 22nd overall, he has been far more than that. He’s been on the field for 81% of Baltimore’s offensive snaps; only 37.1% of them have come with him in the slot, with the rest being out wide. He’s also run the ball three times for 15 yards, a number that could increase this week against the Indianapolis Colts given injuries to the team’s top two running backs. J.K. Dobbins is out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon, and Justice Hill suffered a turf toe injury against the Bengals.

Though he’s played just two games, Flowers has transitioned seamlessly.

“I’d say I feel more comfortable each week,” Flowers said. “Just with the game plan and the speed of the game and getting smarter each week. Being out there with vet guys, they’re teaching me.

“Nelly will teach me something about … Because he’s a master at running option routes and over routes, so he’ll teach me something about that. Odell will teach me something about the deep ball. I’m just taking it all in and just trying to use it.”

Said Jackson: “He’s been catching the ball phenomenal, making guys miss, running great routes and just doing what Zay does.”

Added Bateman on what he sees in Flowers: “All-Pro, Pro Bowls, is what I see in him.”

He’s on his way.