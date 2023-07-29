Ravens rookie Zay Flowers dealing with illness but expected to return Monday

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

"No matter what we run, the only thing that really matters is that our guys play with confidence, get lined up and execute at a high level," said Todd Monken. (Baltimore Sun)

Ravens rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers is dealing with an illness but is expected to return to training camp Monday, coach John Harbaugh said after Saturday’s open practice at M&T Bank Stadium.

Flowers, the No. 22 overall pick in April’s draft out of Boston College, missed Friday’s practice with an unexplained absence. He returned to the sideline in street clothes Saturday wearing a face mask and talked with team owner Steve Bisciotti, teammates and coaches. Harbaugh said that Flowers is fighting a stomach bug.

Flowers has impressed coaches and teammates throughout the offseason and early days of training camp, earning the nickname “Joystick” from quarterback Lamar Jackson for his speed and shiftiness. Flowers, Jackson and star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. trained together in South Florida last month.

“That’s a fun little toy right there, isn’t it?,” new offensive coordinator Todd Monken said of Flowers on Friday. “I’m just fired up [that executive vice president and general manager] Eric [DeCosta] and the boys drafted him.”

The 5-foot-9, 182-pound Flowers missed some time during organized training activities last month with a “tweak, soft-tissue thing,” according to Harbaugh, but returned for the three-day mandatory minicamp a week later. Flowers said Thursday he has not been overwhelmed by his introduction to the NFL.

“I expected to run into something crazy like being super tired [or] intense, crazy practices. But, it kind of reminds me of college,” he said. “It’s a little shorter, and I feel like it’s a little easier.”

