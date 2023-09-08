Zay Flowers has the NFL world’s attention. What will the Ravens rookie do with it?

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

He needed just a few feints and cuts, each leaving his defender helplessly flat-footed, to grab the football world’s attention.

As NFL training camps ground to life in sweltering late July, Zay Flowers was suddenly a name on the lips of the league’s hype men. NBC’s Peter King, the most venerable of those commentators, called the Ravens wide receiver “the most impressive rookie I have seen in six camps.”

The internal reviews were equally enthusiastic. Quarterback Lamar Jackson dubbed Flowers “Joystick” because his moves were so quick they seemed more digital than human. Odell Beckham Jr., who knows life as a hyped wide receiver, told the NFL Network’s Rich Eisen that Flowers could be a top five player at the position. “Just keep that name up there every single week when he’s showing up on ‘SportsCenter,’” Beckham said.

Flowers’ approval rating hit another peak last week when teammates posted video of him rapping Kodak Black’s South Florida anthem “No Flockin’” at a team function.

The Ravens’ first-round draft pick will be the first to tell you, however, that none of this acclaim will help him Sunday when he pulls on the pads for his first NFL game against the Houston Texans. Juking teammates in practice is one thing. Producing against the world’s best defenders as they come at him with ill intent is quite another.

“Honestly, I’m just looking forward to playing football,” he said Thursday. “I don’t really pay attention to all the stuff being put out there. I’m ready to play with this team and see what we’ve got. Because I know we can do some special things.”

He has much to look forward to this weekend, with more than 30 family members on their way to town and his 23rd birthday coming Monday.

But Flowers wants everyone to understand that the game will always be the thing for him. He can’t imagine ever not wanting to be on the field, even if it’s his first one on this grand stage, with new pressures at play.

Older teammates who’ve seen it all can’t help but respond to his buoyancy.

“He’s got a really good spirit to him,” tight end Mark Andrews said. “With his competitive attitude, I think he’s going to excel right away. Just his total package — I know game days for him are going to be special.”

Ravens rookie Zay Flowers runs a drill under the watchful eyes of his fellow wide receivers. Flowers said he couldn’t point to one teammate who has been his most insightful guide to NFL life, because all the wide receivers have taken him in like a brother. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Ravens coach John Harbaugh doesn’t see much point in trying to guess how Flowers will transition to live action.

“The pundits and prognosticators, to quote [my dad] Jack Harbaugh, I’m not either one of those,” he said Wednesday. “I think he’s going to fare really well, because he’s a really good player, and he works really hard, and guys like that tend to do very well. He has talent. So, I think he’s going to do great, but how he’s going to transition and all that, I don’t know. I just think he’s going to come out and play really good football for us and win games for us, and that’s all we really ask. To make it more than that, it’s kind of like, ‘What are talking about here?’”

Beckham was in a similar position nine years ago as the No. 12 pick in the 2014 draft out of LSU. He actually missed training camp and the first four games of the New York Giants’ season because of a hamstring injury and caught a modest four passes for 44 yards in his debut. But Beckham surpassed 100 yards seven times in the last nine games of the season and minted himself a superstar with his one-handed touchdown catch against the Dallas Cowboys on “Sunday Night Football.”

Does he see some of his past in Flowers’ current experience?

“I haven’t told [Zay] anything yet, but I’m like, ‘Listen, you know who you are,’” Beckham said Wednesday. “And he’s got a lot of confidence in himself. I don’t really know if there’s going to be much that needs to be said. Maybe I need to give him a little bump, get him hyped or tell him to calm down — either way. I don’t know how much advice I can give him, because I’m going to be right there with him, as far as excitement.”

He’s seen enough to stand by his predictions of Flowers’ coming excellence: “There’s a reason he was as high of a draft pick as he was; there’s a reason people are raving about him — no pun [intended]. But there’s a reason he’s here. So, I don’t know exactly what I’m going to tell him, but I know he’s going to be ready.”

“We’re both just super excited,” Flowers said. “He’ll walk up to me and say, ‘Yo, you ready for this first game?’ And I’ll walk up to him and say, ‘Yo, we’re really about to go do this.’ It’s mutual.”

Flowers said he couldn’t point to one teammate who has been his most insightful guide to NFL life, because all the wide receivers have taken him in like a brother. He expects that blend to extend to the field, where offensive coordinator Todd Monken will use them in shifting ways to keep defenses off-balance. He knows there’s an expectation that he’ll catch short passes and turn them into big gains with his rare gift for changing directions.

“That could be a part of it,” he said. “But I think he’s going to use all of us in different ways, because we’ve all got that explosive thing about us.”

Instant stardom is far from guaranteed for a first-round wide receiver. For every Garrett Wilson, who caught 83 passes for 1,103 yards as a New York Jet last season, there’s a Kadarius Toney, who caught just 39 passes for the Giants in 2021 and is already on his second team. Flowers’ teammate, Rashod Bateman, could share notes on how injuries derailed the start of his career after he was the No. 27 pick two years ago.

The greatest of all time, Jerry Rice, inspired the headline, “Snap, Crackle, Drop” his rookie year because his hands were initially so unreliable.

Flowers said he hasn’t studied these career arcs because “to me, I just do everything my way, what I know.” That worked for him at Boston College, where he cemented his first-round status last year, even as the team struggled to a 3-9 record.

He doesn’t fear bad weeks in the NFL; he’s already lived through his share.

“We’ve got next week,” he said of his mentality. “I’ll be out at the next practice to get better.”

Season opener

Texans at Ravens

Sunday, 1 p.m.

TV: Chs. 13, 9

Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM

Line: Ravens by 10