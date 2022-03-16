Ravens reunite with OLB Za’Darius Smith, bolster pass rush with reported 4-year, $35 million deal

The Ravens have reportedly agreed to a four-year, $35 million deal with outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, bolstering their pass rush with a widely hoped-for reunion.
Smith, a Pro Bowl selection with the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and 2020 who missed most of last season with a back injury, could earn up to $50 million on the deal, according to ESPN.
Green Bay released Smith, 29, on Monday as part of a series of cost-cutting moves. He played in 33 games (32 starts) over three seasons for the Packers, finishing with 26 sacks.
Smith started his career in 2015 in Baltimore, where he had 18 ½ sacks over four seasons. After a breakout 2018, in which Smith had 8 ½ sacks and 25 quarterback hits, the former fourth-round pick signed a four-year, $66 million contract with the Packers.
General manager Eric DeCosta said at his season-ending news conference last month that “it’s always a priority to improve the pass rush,” but the Ravens’ struggles last season made the need more urgent. Their defense finished with just 34 sacks in 17 games and had a below-average pressure rate (23%, according to Pro Football Reference) despite ranking among the NFL’s most blitz-happy teams under former coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale.
New coordinator Mike Macdonald will now add Smith to an edge-rusher group led by outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and Odafe Oweh, both of whom are coming off offseason surgeries. Smith only occasionally rushed from the interior in Green Bay, but in his final year in Baltimore, he had 5 ½ sacks when lining up inside the tackles, his pass rush freeing up Matthew Judon and Terrell Suggs to take on opposing tackles.
Smith’s signing is the third of the past two days, after the Ravens on Tuesday agreed to deals with safety Marcus Williams and offensive tackle Morgan Moses.
This story will be updated.