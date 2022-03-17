Ravens’ deal for OLB Za’Darius Smith falls through, complicating search for pass rush

When the Ravens introduced new safety Marcus Williams and offensive tackle Morgan Moses at the team’s facility late Thursday morning, outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith’s contract still hadn’t been finalized.

When general manager Eric DeCosta was asked whether the team planned to announce Smith’s deal, he declined to comment. “I think over the coming days, we’ll have more to say on other moves that we make,” DeCosta said.

Now it appears Smith’s reported four-year, $35 million deal won’t be among them. Smith is not expected to sign with the Ravens under those terms, according to a source with knowledge of the situation, keeping Smith in free agency and leaving the Ravens again searching for a pass rusher.

Smith’s deal came together on a lucrative day for free-agent pass rushers. Von Miller reportedly signed a six-year, $120 million deal with the Buffalo Bills, with $51 million guaranteed. Chandler Jones reportedly signed a three-year, $52.5 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, with $34 million guaranteed. The Ravens’ reported deal for Smith, a Pro Bowl selection in 2019 and 2020 who missed most of last season with a back injury, was worth $8.8 million annually.

With the deal scuttled, the Ravens will have to re-engage with Smith or make the most of a depleted free-agent class of pass rushers. Jadeveon Clowney, Melvin Ingram, Jerry Hughes, Trey Flowers, Derek Barnett and former Raven Justin Houston are among the best players at the position still available.

