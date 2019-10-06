Ravens inside linebacker Kenny Young is a healthy scratch for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Inside linebackers L.J. Fort and Josh Bynes, who were signed during the past week, are active and expected to play on defense and special teams.
Defensive tackle Brandon Williams, center Matt Skura and return specialist-cornerback Cyrus Jones are active after being listed as questionable to play.
Williams missed last Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns with a knee injury. Skura missed the team’s two most recent practices after injuring his knee in practice.
Quarterback Trace McSorley, wide receiver Jaleel Scott, cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and Anthony Averett, guard Ben Powers and defensive tackle are also inactive.