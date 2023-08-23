Tylan Wallace, Tarik Black and other young Ravens receivers fight for roster spot in crowded room

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

"That’s why I’m so proud of these guys, for the way they fought. Doesn’t matter win or loss, it matters the way they went about their business,” said Harbaugh. (Baltimore Sun)

In just one offseason, general manager Eric DeCosta transformed the Ravens’ wide receiver room from one of the NFL’s weakest into potentially one of its best.

The group is headlined by offseason acquisition Odell Beckham Jr., a three-time Pro Bowl selection who signed a one-year, $15 million deal worth up to $18 million in April.

The signing of Beckham, the 12th overall draft pick in 2014, added to a core that already included three other first-round picks in Zay Flowers (No. 22 overall in 2023), Rashod Bateman (No. 27 in 2021) and Nelson Agholor (No. 20 in 2015 by the Philadelphia Eagles), who joined the team in March.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has been more than pleased with his new weapons.

“We have the guys that will make stuff happen,” he said. “The only thing that goes through my head is just get them the ball and letting them do them.”

Should Beckham, Flowers, Bateman, Agholor and Laquon Treadwell, a 2016 first-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings, No. 23 overall, stay healthy and contribute, the Ravens would become the first team in league history to have five first-round picks catch a pass during the regular season, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

“There are only 53 that make it, and we’ve got 90 guys in there, so everyone is fighting for a spot,” Beckham said. “These guys have come in, embraced the challenge, worked hard, tried their best to perfect their craft, and they’re out there making plays.”

With the Ravens projected to keep six receivers on the final roster, Treadwell, Tylan Wallace and a host of young, unproven receivers have been looking to make their mark in hopes of securing a place in Baltimore — or perhaps with another NFL team.

“You talk about a fifth, possibly sixth, receiver making this team — even the practice squad guys — it’s just a fight, man. So many guys are playing well,” coach John Harbaugh said. “Tylan and James, both are having great camps. I would also add ‘Tread’ [Laquon Treadwell] has done a great job. Tarik Black has made a bunch of plays. Shemar Bridges, the receivers are doing a great job.”

Wallace is the favorite to make the roster after scoring a touchdown in each of the first two preseason games. The 2021 fourth-round pick has been playing with more confidence as he looks to showcase the best version of himself to the coaches and front office.

“I feel like I’m really trying to lock into paying attention to how fast you need to play,” Wallace said. “This is a big year for me, so I really took that to heart this offseason, and I feel like I’ve prepared really well. Coming in, I knew I had to make plays, so I’m just trying to do what I can.”

Ravens wide receivers Tylan Wallace, left, and Tarik Black are fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster in what has become one of the team's deepest position groups this offseason. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

With opportunities scarce in the preseason for some, standing out in practice becomes that much more important. Tarik Black has done just that, stringing together several great performances against both the Ravens and Washington Commanders.

“Tarik has made a few plays,” receivers coach Greg Lewis said. “It’s awesome to see guys like him competing for roster spots, for jobs in the NFL and letting their abilities show. That’s what we want. We want them to be able to play fast and do what they’re able to do.”

Black, who has had stints with the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2021, noted the growth he’s seen in himself in just a short amount of time.

“I’ve improved on a lot of stuff,” he said. “Routes, techniques, even my releases over the years [have] been gradually improving. I can kind of see it coming to fruition now and I’m just going to continue to keep working.”

Lewis is perhaps the best person to advise the young players on how to stand out in such a crowded room. After going undrafted in 2003, he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles and played eight years in the NFL, working his way up from special teams to the receiver rotation by his second season.

“Me being the 16th receiver in Philadelphia when I got there, it was like, ‘What else can you do other than work each day and put your talent out there and then let the chips fall where they may,’” he said.

“You can’t let an opportunity pass you by. You can’t take anything for granted. You have to come out every day like it’s your last day, because it could be.”

Tylan Wallace (16) practices with fellow Ravens wide receiver Sean Ryan during training camp July 31. Ryan impressed during camp before exiting with an injury last week against the Commanders. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Wallace has followed in his coach’s footsteps the past couple of years, using special teams as a way to carve out a role and earn a spot on an NFL roster. He played in over half of the Ravens’ special teams snaps last season.

Black and fellow young receivers Dontay Demus Jr. and Sean Ryan have looked to do the same. For the trio, and others who might be on the outside looking in, special teams could be the ticket to make it in the league.

“I just want those guys to come out there and be physical,” Ravens special teams coordinator Chris Horton said. “I want them to run around, put their helmet on somebody and just play our style of football. And they’ve done a really good job of that.”

No matter who earns a spot on the 53-man roster, the practice squad or on another team, the unknown, unproven and unfazed “other” guys in the receiver room have been making it hard on Harbaugh and his staff to make a final decision.

“They’re all doing a great job,” said veteran quarterback Josh Johnson, who has played on 14 teams and is in his third stint with the Ravens. “All of them come in every day and get better, they listen to our coaches and I think they’re all putting great things on tape. Each one of them has proven they deserve an opportunity to be out there, if not here, then somewhere else.”