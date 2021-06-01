Ravens film study: As game ‘slows down,’ these 4 contributors could step up in Year 2 | ANALYSIS

With the Ravens regrouping for practice this week, Harbaugh’s optimistic that progress will come. “I expect those guys to be a lot better at the end of these sessions than they are going in, and they feel the same way,” he said of the team’s young players. Queen and Dobbins, the headliners of last year’s rookie class, are projected to start in 2020. Here’s a look at some of the Ravens’ other top contributors ― a quartet of third-round picks ― and what might be next.