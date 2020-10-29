The Ravens added a Pro Bowl pass rusher in Yannick Ngakoue. Could it lead to fewer blitzes?

“I think if you can just rush three or rush four and still get pressure and have guys that can win one-on-ones, then you’re not going to have to rely on [safeties] DeShon Elliott or Chuck Clark or some of these blitz packages that 'Wink’ has done this year,” Baldinger said. “Now, yes, it was effective against Cincinnati and against Philadelphia and some teams that aren’t very good. But I think, against the better teams, you’re going to go against teams that have better quarterbacks, better movement there, and it would behoove them to have seven or eight there in coverage, to really shrink those windows and take guys away.”