Ravens' John Harbaugh expects Marshal Yanda, Eric Weddle back; no offseason injury worries

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Friday that, barring unexpected developments, he expects guard Marshal Yanda and safety Eric Weddle to return to the team next season.

Both Pro Bowl players are under contract, but Yanda, 34, has not publicly committed to playing what would be his 13th NFL season. Weddle, 34, meanwhile, told the team website Wednesday that while he “obviously” wants to finish out the last year on his Ravens deal, he’s “not sure if things are going to get worked out with Baltimore.”

Harbaugh acknowledged that while their decisions are still pending, he’s optimistic they’ll go the Ravens’ way.

“Unless something changes along the way, they will be back,” he said at his end-of-season news conference. “We have talked about all those things, but no decisions have been made. One thing you learn about this whole building a roster around the National Football League and working around the [salary] cap is that no decision stands on its own feet. It's not sequential, either. It's not this, then this, then this. It all happens together at once.”

Harbaugh said that along with general manger Eric DeCosta and Ozzie Newsome, who remains involved in Ravens personnel matters, he wants Weddle and Yanda back, “for sure.” While Yanda has been limited by injuries in recent years, and though Weddle has faced scrutiny for his athleticism in the open field, they’ve combined for five Pro Bowl honors in the past three seasons.

“There's nobody that doesn't want both those players on our team, so we'll do everything we can to make that happen and we'll see what happens,” Harbaugh said.

With training camp about six months away, Harbaugh doebs not expect any players to be unavailable. Guard Alex Lewis, who did not play after Week 13, had offseason shoulder surgery, while safety Tony Jefferson, who missed two games in December, underwent an arthroscopic operation on his ankle.

Cornerback Tavon Young and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, an unrestricted free agent, both had sports hernias treated, Harbaugh said.

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer