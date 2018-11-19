Ravens deny that guard Marshal Yanda spat on Bengals linebacker

A Ravens official denied Monday that right guard Marshal Yanda spat on Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict during Sunday's game.

Video captured from CBS' broadcast of the Ravens win shows Yanda standing over Burfict after a minor scuffle among several players early in the fourth quarter. A wad of spit appears to fall from Yanda's mouth, after which he immediately raises his left arm near his helmet.

“Marshal did not spit on anyone,” Ravens executive vice president of public and community relations Kevin Byrne told The Baltimore Sun. Burfict, one of the NFL’s most controversial players, has not publicly commented on the incident.

Yanda has long had a reputation as an upstanding player, with Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh saying before the teams' joint practice in August that he had "the ultimate respect" for the six-time Pro Bowl selection.

Still, Yanda could face NFL punishment for the incident. Among the most serious transgressors are former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens, who was fined $35,000 in 2006 for spitting on Atlanta's DeAngelo Hall, and former Washington Redskins safety Sean Taylor, who was ejected from a 2006 playoff game for spitting at Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Michael Pittman.

CAPTION Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston talks about the Ravens' 24-21 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston talks about the Ravens' 24-21 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION "I had butterflies before the first tackle, but after I got tackled, it was game on," said Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson when asked about his nerves in his first start. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) "I had butterflies before the first tackle, but after I got tackled, it was game on," said Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson when asked about his nerves in his first start. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer