Ravens lineman Marshal Yanda expected to return Monday after resting minor injury

Ravens starting guard Marshal Yanda has missed two days of practice with a foot injury, but coach John Harbaugh said Saturday that it’s minor. He expects Yanda back Monday, after Sunday’s day off.
Yanda wanted to return for the Ravens’ training camp practice Saturday, but Harbaugh decided he should take the extra rest while he can.
In a similar vein, Harbaugh gave veteran safety Earl Thomas and running back Mark Ingram the day off Saturday. Defensive back-linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. also did not practice.
In total, six players were absent from practice. The other two were offensive linemen Alex Lewis (shoulder) and Randin Crecelius.
Quarterback Robert Griffin III, who fractured his hand at practice July 27, threw the ball around a little Saturday, but Harbaugh said his thumb is protected. While he hasn’t been cleared to participate in team drills yet, Griffin typically stands off to the side and goes through all the team’s quarterback drills as if he were passing.
“He’s probably getting more work than if he was playing,” Harbaugh said.
Ravens show support for military
Saturday was Military Appreciation Day for the Ravens. After practice, military members and their families stood behind rope partitions lining the outskirts of the field while Harbaugh, cornerback Brandon Carr and kicker Justin Tucker gave speeches of appreciation.
After Tucker finished, Harbaugh told Ravens employees to “Drop the ropes!”
As the ropes fell to the ground, kids and parents streamed onto the field toward the players to take pictures and collect autographs.
Harbaugh, who spent over a half-hour with the families, said he thinks it’s important to honor not just the military members but their families as well.
“There’s no better group to be with than military families,” Harbaugh said. “It means so much to us, and it’s an honor to have them out there.”
Monday’s joint practice brings fresh faces
Inside linebacker Kenny Young is tired of hitting the same people over and over.
“That gets boring fast,” Young said.
At Monday’s practice, Young will have new players to tackle, with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Owings Mills for two joint practices before both teams’ first preseason game Thursday.
Young will be reunited with his college teammate, linebacker Myles Jack, whose play helped inspire Young to go to UCLA. Young will also get to play against a former high school opponent, running back Leonard Fournette.
The Jaguars bring “loaded competition,” Young said.
Tight end Nick Boyle said in addition to making camp more interesting, the joint practices give the players a chance to hit harder. It’s natural to hold back a little bit when going against your own teammates, he said.
“Because you kind of feel bad — you don’t want to tee off on your teammates out here,” Boyle said. “That kind of holds you back a little bit, but you also need to get better.”
Getting a new team in for a joint practice helps the team evaluate its progress, Harbaugh said. And by playing in an environment with more energy, Boyle said the players’ techniques are tested more.
Harbaugh said facing an opponent wearing different colors creates new challenges for players. The Jaguars are expected to struggle this year but will still present different schemes and skill sets.
“I’m looking forward to seeing how the guys handle that,” Harbaugh said.