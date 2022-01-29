Wisconsin hires Ravens tight ends coach Bobby Engram as offensive coordinator

After moving over from wide receivers coach before the 2019 season, Engram oversaw one of the Ravens’ most important and productive position groups. Mark Andrews, a Pro Bowl selection in 2019, was named an All-Pro this season after breaking several franchise receiving records. Fullback Patrick Ricard, who works with the tight ends, was a Pro Bowl selection in his three seasons under Engram. And Nick Boyle, when healthy, has been one of the NFL’s best blocking tight ends.